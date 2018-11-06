

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2537 million, or $5.14 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $324 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.7% to $2.58 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q3): $2.58 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX