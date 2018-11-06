

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) released a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $12.1 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $18.8 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $256.2 million from $245.1 million last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $12.1 Mln. vs. $18.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $256.2 Mln vs. $245.1 Mln last year.



