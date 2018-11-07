

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session in the green. After a positive start, the market extended its gains in the afternoon, following the solid open on Wall Street.



Investors were relieved that the results of yesterday's U.S. midterm elections were in line with expectations. The Democrats reclaimed control of the House of Representatives and the Republicans retained control of the Senate.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.65 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,050.53. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.72 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.60 percent.



Roche was the top gainer among the index heavyweights, climbing 1.1 percent. Novartis rose 0.4 percent and Nestle added 0.1 percent.



UBS advanced 1.3 percent and Credit Suisse gained 1 percent. Julius Baer also finished higher by 0.6 percent.



Sika was among the top performing stocks of the session, rising 1.8 percent. Lonza gained 1.6 percent, Lafargeholcim increased 1.4 percent and Adecco added 1.2 percent.



Swiss Life climbed 0.9 percent after it posted results for the first 9 months of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX