

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $28.21 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $47.61 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $63.89 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $952.72 million from $883.38 million last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $63.89 Mln. vs. $48.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $952.72 Mln vs. $883.38 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 to $1.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX