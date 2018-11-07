

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $50.5 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $82.7 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $158.6 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $813.5 million from $802.9 million last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $158.6 Mln. vs. $143.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $813.5 Mln vs. $802.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $800 - $815 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX