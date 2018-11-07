

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWSA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $101 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $68 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $97 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $2.52 billion from $2.06 billion last year.



News Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $97 Mln. vs. $40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX