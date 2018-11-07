

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release September figures for core machine orders, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Core machine orders are expected to have tumbled 9.0 percent on month and climbed 7.6 percent on year after rising 6.8 percent on month and 12.6 percent on year in August.



Japan also will see September figures for current account and October data for bank lending, bankruptcies and the eco watchers survey.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1,786.5 billion yen, down from 1,838.4 billion yen in the August. Bank lending was up 2.3 percent on year in September, while bankruptcies fell an annual 8.54 percent.



The eco watchers survey for current conditions is expected to show a score of 48.9, up from 48.6 in September. The outlook is called at 50.5, down from 51.3.



China will see October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were up 14.3 percent on year and exports advanced an annual 14.5 percent for a trade surplus of $31.69 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX