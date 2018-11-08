

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK), a German network-independent telecommunications provider, reported that its EBITDA exclusive of Sunrise and profits of analogue radio sale for the third-quarter amounted to 104.8 million euros, and was slightly lower than the corresponding previous-year quarter level.



At 123.2 million euros, EBITDA exclusive of Sunrise was 13.0 million euros higher than in the previous-year quarter's 110.1 million euros. The increase was attribuable to a positive one-off effect of 18.4 million euros resulting from a further sale of analogue radio infrastructure.



Revenue without IFRS 15 effects increased by 22.5 million euros to 902.7 million euros in the third-quarter of 2018. Taking into account IFRS 15, revenue in this period amounted to 717.0 million euros.



The forecast for the current financial year remains unchanged. However, as a result of the exceptional effects relating to the sale of the analogue radio business, the company is now expecting EBITDA exclusive of Sunrise to be at the upper end of the forecast range of between 410 million euros and 430 million euros. Free cash flow exclusive of Sunrise is also forecast to be between 290 million euros and 310 million euros, whereby it has to be noted that the sale of the analogue radio business will only be cash-effective in the course of the next few years.



