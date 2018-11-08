

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The BayWa Group (BYWG) reported a nine month net loss to shareholders of 38.1 million euros compared to profit of 7.8 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 1.09 euros compared to profit of 0.22 euros. EBIT decreased year-over-year to 28.3 million euros from 90.3 million euros. The company said the planned shortfall is primarily due to the significantly lower number of projects sold by the Renewable Energies business unit over the course of the year.



For the nine month period, revenues were 12.20 billion euros, up 1.8% year-over-year. Gross profit was 1.30 billion euros compared to 1.27 billion euros, previous year.



Looking forward, the Group continues to adheres to its expectations for the year as a whole.



