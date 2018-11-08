

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation (BBA.L) said it expects fiscal year 2018 underlying operating profit to be broadly in line with expectations with the performance at Ontic and our discontinued ERO business in part offsetting the softer than expected US B&GA market, which has impacted our Signature performance.



The continuing Group's total revenue increased by 27% year-on-year for the ten months to 31 October, this represents year-on-year growth of 30% in Signature, reflecting the EPIC acquisition and our commercial renegotiations. The year-on-year revenue growth in Aftermarket Services business was 2.2%. On a like-for-like basis continuing Group revenue increased by 2.2%, reflecting 3.0% organic revenue growth in Signature and 4.4% organic revenue decline in Aftermarket Services, due to the expected non-repeat of cyclical military orders in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX