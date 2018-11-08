

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $205.1 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $183.4 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $698.8 million from $716.8 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $205.1 Mln. vs. $183.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $698.8 Mln vs. $716.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.59 - $1.61



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX