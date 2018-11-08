

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) continue to see considerable weakness in late-day trading on Thursday. Wynn Resorts is currently down by 12.9 percent.



The initial sell-off by Wynn Resorts came after the hotel and casino operator reported weaker than expected third quarter earnings. CEO Matthew Maddox also said Wynn Resorts has seen a 'slowdown' at its Macau location.



Wynn Resorts reported third quarter adjusted earnings of $1.68 per share, a penny below the $1.69 per share expected by economists.



