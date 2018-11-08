

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $34.44 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $0.86 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $22.29 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.0% to $426.46 million from $426.50 million last year.



Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $22.29 Mln. vs. $5.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.35 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $426.46 Mln vs. $426.50 Mln last year.



