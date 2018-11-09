

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 1,007.5 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 2.3 percent to 1,339.0 trillion yen. That also missed forecasts for 2.4 percent and was down from 2.5 percent in the previous month.



The L money stock was up 2.2 percent on year to 1,788.8 trillion yen - slowing from 2.3 percent a month earlier.



