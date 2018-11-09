

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET Friday. The consensus is for growth of 0.2 percent, unchanged from last year.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 113.95 against the yen, 1.0064 against the franc, 1.1341 against the euro and 1.3030 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX