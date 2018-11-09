

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) said that it lowered full year 2018 guidance, primarily as a result of the Sears Holdings Corporation bankruptcy filing on October 15, 2018.



The company lowered full year revenue guidance to $185 million - $195 million, from the prior range of $190 million to $220 million.



The company now expects annual GAAP loss of about $105 million - $115 million, compared to the prior estimation of loss $94.4 million to $104.4 million.



Full year non-GAAP net income guidance has been lowered to $5 million - $15 million, from the prior estimation of $20 million to $30 million.



GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to Iconix for the third quarter of 2018 reflects income of $20.2 million as compared to a loss of $550.6 million for the third quarter of 2017. GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2018 reflects a loss of $0.01 as compared to a loss of $9.64 for the third quarter of 2017.



Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the third quarter was $1.2 million as compared to $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2018 was $0.02 as compared to $0.24 for the third quarter of 2017.



Total revenue was $46.2 million, a 13% decline as compared to $53.2 million in the prior year quarter.



