

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Friday. After hitting its lowest intraday level in over three months, CenturyLink is currently down by 10.8 percent.



CenturyLink initially came under pressure after the communications company reported better than expected third quarter earnings but revenues that missed expectations.



The company reported third quarter adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share on revenues of $5.82 billion, while analysts had expected earnings of $0.27 per share on revenues of $5.89 billion.



