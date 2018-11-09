

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two high profile races in Florida appear to be headed toward recounts, with Governor and Republican Senate candidate Rick Scott accusing Democrats of trying to 'steal' the election.



Votes in the Senate race between Scott and Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, D-Fla., and the gubernatorial race between former Congressman Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum are seen as likely to be recounted.



The potential recounts come as the leads for both Scott and DeSantis have narrowed as more votes are counted, leading to allegations of voter fraud.



Scott's campaign has filed lawsuits against election officials in Democratic-leaning Palm Beach and Broward Counties, claiming supervisors are failing to provide transparency.



'We've all seen the incompetence and irregularities in vote tabulations in Broward and Palm Beach for years,' Scott said in a news conference on Thursday. 'Well, here we are again.'



He added, 'I will not sit idly by while unethical liberals try to steal this election from the people of Florida.'



Nelson's campaign has been calling for a recount since just after the election was over, noting the razor thin margin between the incumbent Senator and Scott.



President Donald Trump has weighed in on the narrowing margin between Nelson and Scott, accusing election officials of 'finding votes out of nowhere.'



'You mean they are just now finding votes in Florida and Georgia - but the Election was on Tuesday?' Trump said in a post on Twitter on Friday. 'Let's blame the Russians and demand an immediate apology from President Putin!'



Florida is no stranger to election controversy, as the Sunshine State has seen numerous mishaps since the infamous vote-counting problems in the 2000 presidential election.



