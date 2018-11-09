

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $26.4 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $13.0 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Athenahealth, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $44.5 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $329.5 million from $304.6 million last year.



Athenahealth, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $44.5 Mln. vs. $22.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $329.5 Mln vs. $304.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.335 - $1.365 Bln



