Centrexion Therapeutics Corp



Centrexion Therapeutics Corp. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies for the treatment of chronic pain.



The company is scheduled to list its IPO on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the symbol 'CNTX', on November 15.



Centrexion Therapeutics has offered to sell 5.0 million shares of its common stock in the offering, and the underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 750 thousand additional shares of common stock.



The initial public offering price is expected to be between $14 and $16 per share.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc., Leerink Partners LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C.



Pipeline:



The company's lead product candidate is CNTX-4975, which is in phase III clinical trial in patients with moderate to severe chronic pain associated with knee osteoarthritis (OA).



The other drug candidates are CNTX-0290, in phase I clinical trials for chronic pain associated with inflammatory, neuropathic, and mixed pain conditions; CNTX-6970, which is in phase I trials to treat inflammatory pain; CNTX-2022, a high concentration topical gel formulation of lidocaine that is in phase I trials to treat superficial musculoskeletal pain, dermatologic itch and pain, and superficial neuropathic pain, and CNTX-6016, a pre-clinical stage product candidate to treat chronic neuropathic pain.



Near-term Catalysts:



- Topline data from phase I trial of CNTX-4975 is expected in the first quarter of 2019



- Data from phase I trial of CNTX-0290 is expected in mid-2019.



- Phase I multiple ascending dose (MAD) data of CNTX-6970 is expected in late 2018.



Vapotherm Inc.



Vapotherm Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on developing proprietary Hi-VNI Technology products to treat patients suffering from respiratory distress.



The company is scheduled to list its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'VAPO', on November 15.



Vapotherm has offered to sell 4.0 million shares of its common stock in the offering, and the underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 600 thousand additional shares of common stock.



The initial public offering price is expected to be between $14 and $16 per share.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc, William Blair & Company, L.L.C. Canaccord Genuity LLC and BTIG LLC.



The company generates revenue primarily from sales of proprietary Precision Flow systems, which includes capital units and single-use disposables.



Vapotherm's latest version of the Precision Flow product, the Precision Flow Hi-VNI system, was granted a new product category and product code by the FDA last month. This version of the Precision Flow is expected to be available world-wide by January, 2019.



