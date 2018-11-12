

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British alcoholic beverages company Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) announced Monday that it has agreed the sale of nineteen brands to Sazerac for an aggregate consideration of $550 million.



The net proceeds of approximately 340 million pounds, after tax and transaction costs, will be returned to shareholders through a share repurchase following completion. This will be incremental to the previously announced program of up to 2 billion pounds.



The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to complete early in 2019.



The brands included in the transaction are Seagram's VO, Seagram's 83, Seagram's Five Star, Myers's, Parrot Bay, Romana Sambuca, Popov, Yukon Jack, Goldschlager, Stirrings, The Club, Scoresby, Black Haus, Peligroso, Relska, Grind, Piehole, Booth's and John Begg.



The transaction is approximately 1.9 pence per share dilutive to pre-exceptional eps in the first full financial year. The sale is expected to generate an exceptional gain on disposal of approximately 110 million pounds.



Diageo said it has also agreed to enter into long-term supply contracts with Sazerac on completion for five of the brands each for a period of ten years. Supply of all other brands will transition to Sazerac within a one year period from completion.



Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive of Diageo, said, 'The disposal of these brands enables us to have even greater focus on the faster growing premium and above brands in the US spirits portfolio.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX