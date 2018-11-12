

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - Shares of SAP SE (SAP) have moved sharply lower during trading on Monday, with the German software company plunging by 6.4 percent. With the steep drop, SAP has fallen to its lowest intraday level in nine months.



The sell-off by SAP comes after the company announced an agreement to acquire survey software maker Qualtrics International Inc. for $8 billion in cash.



SAP said it has secured financing in the amount of 7 billion euros to cover the purchase price and acquisition-related costs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX