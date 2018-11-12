

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) Monday said it Chief Financial Officer Chris Weber is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. The company has promoted Lance Loeffler, previously vice president of Investor Relations, to CFO.



Loeffler will lead the company's financial functions, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and financial reporting, tax, internal assurance, treasury, corporate development and investor relations.



'We believe Lance's financial expertise, along with his knowledge of Halliburton and experience with the investment community, makes him best suited to lead our financial strategy and outstanding Finance organization,' said Jeff Miller, President and CEO. 'Lance understands our returns-focused strategy, has a strong relationship with our executive management team and will have an immediate impact as he transitions into his new role.'



'We sincerely thank Chris for his contributions to Halliburton and wish him well in the future,' added Miller.



Loeffler joined Halliburton in 2014. He served as vice president of Corporate Development for two years before assuming leadership of Investor Relations. Before joining Halliburton, he held director positions at Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. and UBS Investment Bank where he focused on the firms' oil and gas clients.



