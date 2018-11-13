

REUTLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - MANZ AG (MANZF.PK) reported third-quarter EBIT of 2.2 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of 6.2 million euros, previous year. Revenues were 84.7 million euros, compared to 73.0 million euros.



Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, said: 'We have generated a clearly positive EBIT in the third quarter. We see this as confirmation of our strategy, and these earnings put us on target for the year. Assuming framework conditions stay the same, we will thus reach our forecast revenue growth of 10-14% with a positive EBIT without special effects.'



