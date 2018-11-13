

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) or HHLA reported Tuesday that its profit after tax and minority interests for the first nine months of 2018 rose 6.1 percent to 84.1 million euros from last year's 79.3 million euros.



Operating result or EBIT grew 0.6 percent to 156.1 million euros, while EBITDA declined 1.7 percent to 241.2 million euros.



EBIT margin declined 0.3 percentage points to 16.2 percent and EBITDA margin decreased 1.0 percentage point to 25.0 percent.



Revenue for the nine months rose 2.3 percent to 964.2 million euros from 942.8 million euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, HHLA confirmed anew its targets for the financial year 2018. These include aiming for revenue in the region of the previous year, while EBIT in the subgroup Port Logistics and at the Group level will significantly increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX