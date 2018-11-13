

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) announced Tuesday plans to realign its primary customer-facing organization into two regional groups. This includes one covering the Americas and the other responsible for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.



The company also announced changes in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team.



Ricky Corker is appointed President of Customer Operations, Americas. Corker is currently Executive Vice President and President North America.



Corker will report to Nokia President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Suri and, effective January 1, 2019, will join the Nokia Group Leadership Team.



Further, Federico Guillén is appointed President of Customer Operations, EMEA & Asia. Guillén is currently President, Fixed Networks. Guillén will continue to report to Suri and remain a member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team.



A new leader for Fixed Networks will be announced in due course.



Ashish Chowdhary will continue to lead Customer Operations and remain a member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team until the end of 2018. He will then leave Nokia to take a leadership position in another company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX