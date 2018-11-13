

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $20.13 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $14.08 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $595.46 million from $482.37 million last year.



Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $20.13 Mln. vs. $14.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $595.46 Mln vs. $482.37 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: US$1,158.0 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX