

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) raised its outlook for fiscal 2018 net sales and comparable store sales, citing continued operational improvement in the third quarter, coupled with the improving demand environment.



The company now forecasts total net sales for the year in a range of $9.55 billion to $9.60 billion, up from the prior range of $9.30 billion to $9.50 billion.



Comparable store sales for the year are now projected to increase in a range of 2.0 percent to 2.5 percent, compared to the prior range of an increase of 0.0 percent to 1.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $9.49 billion for fiscal 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



