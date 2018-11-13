

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said that its traffic in October 2018 increased 9.5 percent from the year-ago period, on a capacity increase of 8.9 percent.



The airline said its October traffic increased to 4.06 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 3.70 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



The airline flew 4.90 billion available seat miles or ASMs in October, representing a capacity increase of 8.9 percent as compared to the prior-year period when it flew 4.50 billion ASMs.



Load factor for October 2018 was 82.9 percent, an increase of 0.5 points from the year-ago period.



JetBlue's preliminary completion factor for the month was 99.4 percent and its on-time performance was 78.8 percent.



Looking ahead, JetBlue said it continues to expect fourth-quarter revenue per available seat mile or RASM to range between 1.0 percent to 4.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX