

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) reported fourth-quarter adjusted net income per share attributable to Tyson of $1.58 compared to $1.43, prior year. The company noted that the lower enacted tax rates positively impacted the fourth quarter adjusted EPS by $0.20. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.35 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net income attributable to Tyson increased to $537 million from $394 million, prior year. Net income per share was $1.47 compared to $1.07. The company reported record Beef operating income of $347 million, for the quarter.



Fourth-quarter sales were $10.00 billion compared to $10.14 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. Beef sales were $3.91 billion compared to $3.81 billion, last year. Chicken sales were up 10.4% to $3.11 billion.



Fiscal 2018 adjusted EPS was $6.16, up 16% from last year. The company noted that the lower enacted tax rates positively impacted the twelve months adjusted EPS by $0.78. Sales were $40.05 billion compared to $38.26 billion, previous year.



Noel White, Tyson's president and CEO, said: 'Tyson Foods produced solid earnings in fiscal 2018, demonstrating the strength of our differentiated portfolio and diversified business model. We exceeded our revised guidance due to a strong finish in the fourth quarter in the Beef and Pork segments. Prepared Foods drove margin expansion, while the Chicken segment closed the gap from earlier in the year with increased promotional activity.'



Tyson Foods believes fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings will be $5.75 to $6.10 per share. The company noted that its outlook excludes any potential impact from the closing of the Keystone acquisition and is relatively equal to fiscal 2018 earnings when excluding the income from businesses held for sale before they were divested. Tyson Foods expects continued strong cash flow generation as the company grow sales and volume, particularly in value-added and branded products.



