

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Technology consultant Accenture has teamed up with New York-based financial technology firm Digital Asset to use their blockchain platform for managing software licenses throughout their lifecycle.



The new software license management tool uses Digital Asset's smart contract language, DAML, to manage software license events from origination to purchase, facilitating tracking, usage and audit functions.



This is expected to save organizations such as Accenture millions of dollars per year while managing their software license portfolios.



The new tool shows that DAML and DLT can deliver significant operational efficiencies to use cases beyond financial services. This is the first application built for a non-financial use case to go into production on the Digital Asset Platform.



In July, Accenture had partnered French aerospace company Thales Group to develop a blockchain-based system that could help eliminate counterfeit and grey-market supplies in the complex global supply chains supporting the aerospace and defense industry.



Accenture was also part of a 37 company consortium of startups and technology companies focused on applying blockchain technology in the automotive sector in early May. It also included four of the world's major automobile manufacturers BMW, Ford, General Motors and Renault.



In mid-March, the company partnered German logistics company DHL to develop a blockchain-based working prototype to benefit the logistics industry, particularly for pharmaceutical products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX