The Board of Directors of Baxter has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock, payable on January 2, 2019, to stockholders of record as of December 3, 2018. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.76 per share of common stock.



Baxter's Board has also approved a $2.0 billion increase in authorization for the company's existing share repurchase plan. Based on these actions, the share repurchase plan has approximately $3.4 billion of repurchase authority available as of the date hereof to make repurchases pursuant to new or existing Rule 10b5-1 plans or otherwise.



