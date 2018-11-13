

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a modest gain. The positive performance of the pharma heavyweights provided support to the overall market.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.35 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,015.43. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.39 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.27 percent.



Roche climbed 0.8 percent after the U.S. FDA granted priority review to the company's breast cancer treatment Tecentriq.



Novartis rose 0.3 percent, but Nestle fell 0.3 percent.



Sika was among the best performing stocks of the session, climbing 1.7 percent.



Swatch Group gained 1.2 percent and rival Richemont added 0.4 percent.



Lafargeholcim increased 0.4 percent after it signed an agreement with Semen Indonesia to divest Holcim Indonesia.



Julius Baer advanced 0.6 percent, UBS gained 0.5 percent and Credit Suisse added 0.2 percent.



