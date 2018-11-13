

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release preliminary Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to fall 0.3 percent on quarter and 0.9 percent on year after rising 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year in the three months prior. Nominal GDP is also expected to sink 0.3 percent on quarter after gaining 0.7 percent in Q2.



Japan also will see September figures for its tertiary industry index and final September numbers for industrial production.



The tertiary industry index is expected to fall 0.4 percent on month after rising 0.5 percent in August. Industrial production is expected to see little change from the previous reading that suggested a 1.1 percent monthly contraction and a 2.9 percent yearly decline.



China will release October figures for retail sales, Industrial production and fixed asset investment. Retail sales are expected to hold steady at 9.2 percent on year, while output is called unchanged at 5.8 percent. FAI is tipped to gain an annual 5.5 percent, up from 5.4 percent in September.



Australia will see November figures for the consumer confidence index from Westpac, as well as Q3 numbers for wage prices. The consumer confidence index gained 1.0 percent in October to a score of 101.5. Wage prices were up 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year in Q2.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



