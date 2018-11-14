

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Responding to last month's Lion Air jet crash, U.S. aviation regulators launched a high-priority probe of the safety analyses Boeing Co. (BA) has performed over the years. Regulators are interested in what information Boeing distributed to airlines regarding potential hazards associated with a new automated flight-control system introduced on the latest versions of workhorse 737 aircraft.



The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it was reviewing details surrounding the safety data and conclusions the Chicago plane maker previously provided the agency as part of certifying 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 models.



The agency's statement, which came after roughly two weeks of declining to comment on any facet of the accident that killed all 189 people on board, also indicated that officials are looking into training requirements for pilots.



Signaling that future regulatory action and generally stepped-up oversight of Boeing's risk-assessment procedures are coming, the statement said, 'the FAA and Boeing continue to evaluate the need for software and/or other design changes,' including 'operating procedures and training as we learn from the ongoing' crash probe headed by Indonesian authorities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX