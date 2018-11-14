

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter earnings after taxes grew 9.7 percent to 32.49 million euros from 29.60 million euros last year. Earnings per shares were 0.77 euro, up from 0.70 euro last year.



Earnings before taxes or EBT increased 9.3 percent from the year-ago period to 46.13 million euros.



Operating income or EBIT also grew 9.3 percent to 46.46 million euros, while EBIT margin declined to 4.4 percent from 4.9 percent a year ago.



Sales for the quarter rose 20.1 percent to 1.05 billion euros from 873.93 million euros a year ago. For the first time ever, Bechtle thus reached the sales billions in a third quarter.



This includes for the first time sales of Inmac Wstore, the largest acquisition in Bechtle history. Organically, sales growth was 15.1 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, the company confirmed the forecast, raised in August, of significantly increasing sales and earnings as well as slightly increasing the EBT margin.



The company noted that margin development could, however, be under pressure from the strong organic sales growth on the one hand, and the earnings effects from the purchase price allocation of Inmac Wstore.



