

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) CEO Marc Benioff has compared Facebook usage to cigarette addiction.



In an interview with Kara Swisher for an MSNBC special, Benioff said, 'Facebook is the new cigarettes.' The program 'Revolution: Salesforce Changing the World' will air on November 18 at 10 p.m. ET.



Benioff, who has previously also compared Facebook with cigarettes, called for tighter regulation of the social network giant.



'You know, it's addictive. It's not good for you. There's people trying to get you to use it that even you don't understand what's going on. The government needs to step in. The government needs to really regulate what's happening,' Benioff said.



'Well, I think this is... the right comparison that we can see that, you know, Facebook can have very serious effects on society the same way that cigarettes can,' he added.



