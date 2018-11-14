

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially moving to the upside, shares of Macy's, Inc. (M) have turned lower over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. Macy's is currently down by 5.6 percent after jumping as much as 4.3 percent in early trading.



The downturn by Macy's comes even though the department store operator reported better than expected third quarter earnings and raised its full-year guidance.



Macy's reported third quarter adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share compared to analyst estimates for $0.14 per share. The company's revenues of $5.4 billion matched expectations.



The company also boosted its full-year earnings guidance to $4.10 to $4.30 per share compared to its previous forecast for earnings of $3.95 to $4.15 per share.



