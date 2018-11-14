

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.5 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $2.4 billion, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.5 billion or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $13.1 billion from $12.1 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.5 Bln. vs. $3.0 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $13.1 Bln vs. $12.1 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.71 - $0.73



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX