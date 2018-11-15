

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at RMB1.60 billion, or RMB12.37 per share. This compares with RMB2.53 billion, or RMB19.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.1% to RMB16.86 billion from RMB12.48 billion last year.



