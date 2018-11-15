

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche EuroShop (DUSCF.PK) reported that its funds from operations or FFO increased by 2.9% to 110.7 million euros in the first nine months of the current financial year.



Net operating income climbed 3.9% to 150.0 million euros, and EBIT 4.4% to 146.5 million euros. EPRA earnings, i.e. operating earnings adjusted for valuation effects, rose by 4.8 million euros to 107.8 million euros, an increase of 4.7%.



The consolidated profit in the first nine months of 2018 was down 3.6% compared with the same period in the previous year, at 82.2 million euros.



Revenue increased by 3.8% to 167.0 million euros, which was largely attributable to the acquisition of the Olympia Center in the Czech city of Brno. The revenue from the remaining asset portfolio also made a small contribution towards growth in the first nine months of the current financial year, at 0.3%.



Deutsche EuroShop reaffirms its forecast for financial year 2018 and continues to expect revenue of between 220 million euros and 224 million euros; earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between 193 million euros and 197 million euros; earnings before taxes (EBT) excluding measurement gains/losses of between 154 million euros and 157 million euros; funds from operations (FFO) per share of between 2.35 euros and 2.39 euros.



The company plans to increase dividends for 2018 by five cents, paying out 1.50 euros per share.



