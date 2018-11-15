

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Thursday that its net profit attributable to the Group for the first nine months of 2018 increased to 772 million euros from a restated 689 million euros last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 2.09 euros from 1.92 euros last year.



Operating profit for the period grew to 1.018 billion euros from 1.015 billion euros last year. Current operating profit, meanwhile, dropped to 820 million euros from 933 million euros in the year-ago period.



The results reflect a significant rise in profitability at Bouygues Telecom and good results at TF1, offset by decline in current operating profit in the construction businesses that was affected by difficulties in completing three projects at Bouygues Energies & Services.



It also reflects difficulties in Colas' specialized activities in France - strikes at French rail operator SNCF, which affected Colas Rail, and additional costs incurred in the handover of a pipe-laying project.



EBITDA margin was 29.4 percent, up 2.7 points from last year.



Sales for the nine-month period increased 6 percent to 25.22 billion euros from restated 23.75 billion euros a year ago. Sales grew 4 percent like-for-like and at constant exchange rates.



Further, the company said the outlook for 2018 announced in the press release of October 18 is confirmed. For 2018, the Group expects stable or slightly lower current operating profit versus 2017.



