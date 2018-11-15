

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $876 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $982 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $956 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $4.01 billion from $3.97 billion last year.



Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $956 Mln. vs. $1005 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q4): $4.01 Bln vs. $3.97 Bln last year.



