

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.23 billion, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $0.84 billion, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 billion or $1.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $3.18 billion from $2.64 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.15 Bln. vs. $0.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.84 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q3): $3.18 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.



