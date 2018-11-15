

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $0.78 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $25.85 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $42.55 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $1.88 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $42.55 Mln. vs. $49.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.



