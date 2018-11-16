

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier acknowledged the announcement by the Autorité des marchés financiers or AMF that it is reviewing the operations surrounding the establishment by Bombardier of an Automatic Securities Disposition Plan or ASDP in August 2018 and various subsequent announcements. The ASDP had been reviewed by the AMF prior to its establishment on August 15, 2018.



Bombardier said it intends to fully cooperate with the AMF in its review. The Company has taken the necessary measures to suspend all sales of securities pursuant to the ASDP until further notice.



