Wael Ghonim, Social Entrepreneur and Computer Engineer in the interview

on the outcome of the Egyptian revolution (0:31) on what he would do differently, if he could go back in time (3:10) on the value of the Social Media in today's politics (6:05) on his new life in America and how he can realize his ideas in that political climate (7:56) on his current and future ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...