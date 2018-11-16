

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands plc (IMT.L, ITYBY.PK) said that it welcomed the US Food and Drug Administration's or FDA moves to prevent youth access to tobacco and vapour products. The company share the same concerns and objectives as the FDA: the use by minors of these products is completely unacceptable. Vapour products are for adult smokers and their sale to anyone underage should be prevented.



However, the company said it also recognise the challenge faced by the FDA in balancing concerns regarding youth appeal and access, given the positive public health potential of vapour products.



The company believed that through its blu product range it offers adult smokers a significantly better alternative than combustible cigarettes and consistently reinforce this message, while at the same time working actively against youth access to, and usage of, products.



Imperial Brands said, 'On the FDA's specific actions, we welcome its commitment to standards for effective age verification for all online sales of vapour products; a technology which we already use on blu.com.'



Imperial Brands said it recognises the FDA's concern over age verification at brick-and-mortar retail outlets and will consider further appropriate actions. The availability of quality vaping products like blu in outlets where tobacco products are sold is vital to help adults transition away from combustible tobacco.



Imperial Brands noted that it are developing a connected version of myblu with device locking technology and are greatly encouraged by Commissioner Gottlieb's comment on a process to accelerate development and review of vapour products with child protection features.



Imperial Brands said, 'We also note today the FDA's proposals regarding menthol cigarettes and flavoured cigars, which would need to be supported by the relevant science and other evidence. Such proposals are likely to require a multi-year process, in which we will be fully engaged.'



