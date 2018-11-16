

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG) reported that the additional data from the Phase 3 HELP Study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of subcutaneously administered lanadelumab in Hereditary Angioedema, showed that patients treated with lanadelumab 300 mg every two weeks experienced significantly fewer Hereditary Angioedema attacks, were less likely to have moderate or severe attacks or use rescue medication (primary and secondary endpoints), and were more likely to be Hereditary Angioedema attack-free than those treated with placebo.



The interim results from the HELP Study open-label extension found treatment with lanadelumab was generally well-tolerated and consistent with the previously observed safety profile.



