

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The Linde Group (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK) announced it has been awarded a contract from Chinese chemical and energy company Inner Mongolia Huineng Coal Chemical Co Ltd to supply a mid-scale LNG plant near Beinichuan in Inner Mongolia. This will be Linde's largest LNG plant to date in China.



The Group said the LNG plant will have a nameplate capacity of 750,000 tons of liquefied natural gas per annum. Linde's Engineering Division will be responsible for engineering, procurement and site services for the LNG plant.



